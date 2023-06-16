Octopus Digital : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com
16 June 2023
ODL/PSX/16062023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject: APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.
Dear Sir,
This is informed that Mr. Faisal Nadeem Sheikh has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Octopus Digital Limited in place of Mr. Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi with effect from 13 June 2023.
You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
Tanveer Karamat | Chief Executive Officer
