Octopus Digital : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

16 June 2023 ODL/PSX/16062023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.

Dear Sir,

This is informed that Mr. Faisal Nadeem Sheikh has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Octopus Digital Limited in place of Mr. Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi with effect from 13 June 2023.

You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Tanveer Karamat | Chief Executive Officer