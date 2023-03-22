Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Octopus Digital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCTOPUS   PK0127301015

OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED

(OCTOPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
54.67 PKR   +1.71%
12:21aOctopus Digital : Applied for Extension for Holding AGM for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
PU
02/22Octopus Digital : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
01/25Octopus Digital Limited Appoints Tanveer Karamat as Chief Executive Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Octopus Digital : Applied for Extension for Holding AGM for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

03/22/2023 | 12:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

22 March 2023

ODL/PSX/01/22032023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Applied for Extension for Holding Annual General Meeting for the Year Ended 31

December 2022.

Dear Sir,

We have applied to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan for extension in period of 30 (thirty) days for holding our Annual General Meeting / Annual Review Meeting for the year ended 31 December 2022. A copy of the application filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan is enclosed for your information and record.

We will submit to the Exchange a copy of the approval of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan allowing the desired extension, within 48 hours of its receipt.

Please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Octopus Digital Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 04:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
12:21aOctopus Digital : Applied for Extension for Holding AGM for the Year Ended 31 December 202..
PU
02/22Octopus Digital : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed compa..
PU
01/25Octopus Digital Limited Appoints Tanveer Karamat as Chief Executive Officer
CI
01/25Octopus Digital : Casual vacancy(ies) and appointment of new chief executive & director
PU
2022Octopus Digital : Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Octopus Digital Limited and Avanc..
PU
2022Octopus Digital : Contact Information of the officer deputed for transmitting the financia..
PU
2022Octopus Digital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2022Octopus Digital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2022Octopus Digital : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2022
PU
2022Octopus Digital : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed compa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 625 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
Net income 2021 346 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net cash 2021 899 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 476 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 17,7%
Chart OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Octopus Digital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tanveer Karamat Chief executive Director & Non-Executive Director
Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi Chief Financial Officer
Bakhtiar Hameed Wain Chairman
Mohammad Shahid Mir Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahsan Khalil Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED-3.50%26
ACCENTURE PLC-5.36%159 041
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.48%139 246
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.61%114 241
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.62%89 446
INFOSYS LIMITED-6.93%70 500