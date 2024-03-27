+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building, 19KM Main Multan Road, Lahore 54660, Pakistan

27 March 2024

ODL/PSX/BOD/27032024

The General Manager.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

Subject:

Board Meeting.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 03 April 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore / online, to consider the Annual Audited Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2023 for declaration of any entitlement.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from 27 March 2024 to 03 April 2024 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

cc:

Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.