+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

02 May 2024 ODL/PSX/BOD-P/02052024

The General Manager.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject:Board Meeting in Progress.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on 30 April 2024 at 04:00 P.M., at The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore / online to consider the un-audited accounts for the period ended 31 March 2024 and for declaration of any entitlement is in progress.

Please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary