    OCTOPUS   PK0127301015

OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED

(OCTOPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
40.94 PKR   +1.09%
02:55aOctopus Digital : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
12:28aOctopus Digital : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/29Octopus Digital : Extracts of Resolutions adopted in the Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Octopus Digital : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

05/31/2023 | 02:55am EDT
+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

31 May 2023

ODL/PSX/BOD/31052023

The General Manager.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Emergent Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held today at 02:00 P.M., at The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore, online, to consider the agenda of Other Than Financial Results.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" 31 May 2023 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Octopus Digital Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 06:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 687 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net income 2022 405 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net cash 2022 20,2 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 438 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 17,7%
Managers and Directors
Tanveer Karamat Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi Chief Financial Officer
Bakhtiar Hameed Wain Chairman
Mohammad Shahid Mir Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahsan Khalil Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED-16.89%23
ACCENTURE PLC15.59%194 784
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.83%146 758
SIEMENS AG20.84%133 105
IBM-8.52%117 574
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.04%86 805
