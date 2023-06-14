Octopus Digital : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Octopus Digital Limited

+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com
|
14 June 2023
|
ODL/PSX/M/14062023
Subject: Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Octopus Digital Limited.
The Board of Directors of Octopus Digital Limited ("Company") has decided through circulation, not to increase the authorized share capital of the Company. This increase in authorized capital was proposed to be approved in the EOGM scheduled on 22 June 2023, consequently, the planned EOGM stand cancelled.
Close period determined for EOGM from 15 June 2023 to 22 June 2023 also stand cancelled.
You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary
