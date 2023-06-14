Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Octopus Digital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCTOPUS   PK0127301015

OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED

(OCTOPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
42.10 PKR   -1.70%
06:19aOctopus Digital : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Octopus Digital Limited
PU
06/09Octopus Digital : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/31Octopus Digital : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Octopus Digital : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Octopus Digital Limited

06/14/2023 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

14 June 2023

ODL/PSX/M/14062023

To:

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

(Enforcement & Monitoring Division)

NIC Building, 7th Floor, 63-Jinnah Avenue,

Islamabad

E-mail general.meetings@secp.gov.pk

Subject: Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Octopus Digital Limited.

Dear Sir,

  1. The Board of Directors of Octopus Digital Limited ("Company") has decided through circulation, not to increase the authorized share capital of the Company. This increase in authorized capital was proposed to be approved in the EOGM scheduled on 22 June 2023, consequently, the planned EOGM stand cancelled.
  2. Close period determined for EOGM from 15 June 2023 to 22 June 2023 also stand cancelled.

You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Octopus Digital Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 10:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
06:19aOctopus Digital : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Octopus Digital ..
PU
06/09Octopus Digital : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/31Octopus Digital : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
05/31Octopus Digital : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/29Octopus Digital : Extracts of Resolutions adopted in the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/23Octopus Digital : Board Meeting
PU
05/23Octopus Digital : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
PU
05/22Octopus Digital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
05/19Octopus Digital : Publication of postal ballot and provision of electronic voting
PU
05/04Octopus Digital : Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Octopus Digital Limited and Avanc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 687 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
Net income 2022 405 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
Net cash 2022 20,2 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 621 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 17,7%
Chart OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Octopus Digital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tanveer Karamat Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi Chief Financial Officer
Bakhtiar Hameed Wain Chairman
Mohammad Shahid Mir Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahsan Khalil Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED-14.54%23
ACCENTURE PLC18.11%199 034
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.40%144 298
SIEMENS AG26.86%131 892
IBM-2.34%124 947
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%91 089
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer