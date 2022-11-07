Octopus Digital : Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Octopus Digital Limited and Avanceon Limited

Subject:Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Octopus Digital Limited and Avanceon Limited.
Dear Sir,
Notice is hereby given that the Corporate Analyst Briefing Session of Octopus Digital and Avanceon will be held on Thursday, 10 November 2022. The details of the meeting are given below:
Timing:
03:30 PM to 05:30 PM Islamabad, Karachi, Pakistan.
Venue:
Ballroom 19, Ocean Towers, Karachi.
We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to the members of the exchange.
Yours Sincerely,
Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM Thursday, November 10th, 2022
Ball Room 19
19th Floor, Ocean Tower, Karachi
It is with great pleasure that we invite you to our Analyst Briefing on Thursday, November 10th 2022. This is the occasion to interact with Mr. Bakhtiar H. Wain, our CEO and founder, Additionally, Mr. Tanveer Karamat, Company President, Mr. Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi, Cheif Financial Officer and Mr. Asmar Atif, CEO Octopus Digital who will talk about Avanceon's and Octopus financial result and the companies future plans. The session will also provide networking opportunity with Avanceon's Top leadership, followed by Q&A and high tea.
We would be grateful if you sent your RSVP by no later than Monday, November 7th, 2022.
