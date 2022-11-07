Advanced search
    OCTOPUS   PK0127301015

OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED

(OCTOPUS)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
68.77 PKR   -2.15%
Octopus Digital : Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Octopus Digital Limited and Avanceon Limited
PU
10/28Octopus Digital : Contact Information of the officer deputed for transmitting the financial results
PU
09/08Octopus Digital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Octopus Digital : Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Octopus Digital Limited and Avanceon Limited

11/07/2022 | 04:22am EST
+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

07 November 2022

ODL/PSX/AB/07112022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Fax: 111-573-329

Subject: Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Octopus Digital Limited and Avanceon Limited.

Dear Sir,

Notice is hereby given that the Corporate Analyst Briefing Session of Octopus Digital and Avanceon will be held on Thursday, 10 November 2022. The details of the meeting are given below:

Timing:

03:30 PM to 05:30 PM Islamabad, Karachi, Pakistan.

Venue:

Ballroom 19, Ocean Towers, Karachi.

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to the members of the exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

OCTOPUS

Tomorrow's solutions, today.

DIGITAL

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM Thursday, November 10th, 2022

Ball Room 19

19th Floor, Ocean Tower, Karachi

It is with great pleasure that we invite you to our Analyst Briefing on Thursday, November 10th 2022. This is the occasion to interact with Mr. Bakhtiar H. Wain, our CEO and founder, Additionally, Mr. Tanveer Karamat, Company President, Mr. Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi, Cheif Financial Officer and Mr. Asmar Atif, CEO Octopus Digital who will talk about Avanceon's and Octopus financial result and the companies future plans. The session will also provide networking opportunity with Avanceon's Top leadership, followed by Q&A and high tea.

We would be grateful if you sent your RSVP by no later than Monday, November 7th, 2022.

Yours Truly,

Sania Athar, Team Lead Finance

042-111-940-940, Ext. 355

sathar@avanceon.ae

19th Floor,

RSVP

0 Ballroom 19,

sathar@avanceon.ae

Ocean Towers, Karachi.

Octopus Digital Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
