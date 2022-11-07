Octopus Digital : Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Octopus Digital Limited and Avanceon Limited

+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

07 November 2022 ODL/PSX/AB/07112022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Fax: 111-573-329

Subject: Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Octopus Digital Limited and Avanceon Limited.

Dear Sir,

Notice is hereby given that the Corporate Analyst Briefing Session of Octopus Digital and Avanceon will be held on Thursday, 10 November 2022. The details of the meeting are given below:

Timing: 03:30 PM to 05:30 PM Islamabad, Karachi, Pakistan. Venue: Ballroom 19, Ocean Towers, Karachi.

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to the members of the exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary