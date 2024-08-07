+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

07 August 2024 ODL/PSX/07082024

To,

Mr. Hafiz Maqsood Munshi

Unit Head, Listed Companies Compliance-RAD.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: UNUSUAL MOVEMENT IN THE PRICE OF THE SHARES OF OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED (''OCTOPUS'')

Dear Sir,

Reference to your letter No. Gen-1072 dated 06 August 2024, regarding unusual movement in the price of the shares of Octopus Digital Limited under PSX Regulations 5.6.3.

After conducting a thorough review, it is to clarify that, we are not aware of any material developments or critical information that may be pertinent to the unusual fluctuations in the share price of Octopus Digital Limited. We hope this clarifies our position.

Yours Sincerely,

Muhammad Adnan

Group Corporate Executive