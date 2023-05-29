Octopus Digital : Extracts of Resolutions adopted in the Annual General Meeting

In accordance with the clause 5.6.9(b) of the PSX Rule Book, we are pleased to enclose a certified copy of the resolution(s) passed in the 6th Annual General Meeting held on 26 May 2023. The resolution(s) are approved/adopted and are effective from the date of approval.

We hereby certify that the following resolution(s) were passed in the 6th Annual General Meeting of Octopus Digital Limited held at Nishat Hotel, Gate No. 7, Imperial Ball Room - B, Adjacent to Emporium Mall, Abdul Haq Road, Johar Town, Lahore / VIA ZOOM Video link at 26 May 2023.

CERTIFIED COPY OF RESOLUTION(S) PASSED IN THE 6TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED, HELD AT FRIDAY, 26 MAY 2023 AT 03:30 P.M. AT NISHAT HOTEL, GATE NO. 7,

"FURTHER RESOLVED that, Chief Executive Officer and/or Company Secretary of the company jointly and/or severally, to execute any document(s) and to take all actions necessary to give effect to the proposed resolutions and implementation of the proposal".

"RESOLVED that, under The Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020, the grant of options equal to or exceeding (1%) one percent of the issued or paid-up capital of the company at the time of grant of options, within one year, to identified employees be and is hereby approved".

"FURTHER RESOLVED that, under The Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020 the grant of options to employees of subsidiary(ies) and/or holding Company, be and is hereby approved".

"FURTHER RESOLVED that, Chief Executive Officer and/or Company Secretary of the company jointly and/or severally, to execute any document(s) and to take all actions necessary to give effect to the proposed resolution". "RESOLVED that, Clause 1.1 of Employees Stock Option Scheme 2022, Interpretation of Eligible Employee is hereby amended and read as follows"

"Eligible Employee" means,

A full-time regular employee who is on the payroll of the company, its holding company and/or subsidiary company(ies) as an employee, (and who is admitted in the scheme by the Board). the Chief Executive officer of the company, an Executive Director who is on the payroll of the Company".

"FURTHER RESOLVED that, Clause 7.1 of Employees Stock Option Scheme 2022 is hereby amended and read as follows:

The grant of option to eligible identified employees in any one year equal to or over 1% of the paid-up capital of the company (as increase from time to time excluding outstanding conversions) shall require a separate resolution of the shareholders of the company.

It is also clarified that the committee, in its discretion may grant options to Eligible Employees including those presently in employment of the Company, its holding Company and/or its subsidiary Company(ies) and those who join in the future. Whether further options are to be granted to any such employee who has already been granted Options in any one year will also be in the discretion of the committee".

Conclusion

As there being no other business, the meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to the chair.