+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com
The Avanceon Building,
19KM Main Multan Road,
Lahore 54660, Pakistan
10 June 2024
ODLPSXEOGM10062024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject:
Extracts of Resolutions adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting.
Dear Sir,
In accordance with the clause 5.6.9(b) of the PSX Rule Book, we are pleased to enclose a certified copy of the resolution(s) passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 08 June 2024. The resolution(s) are approved/adopted and are effective from the date of approval.
Yours Sincerely,
Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary
CERTIFIED COPY OF RESOLUTION(S) PASSED IN THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED, HELD AT SATURDAY, 08 JUNE 2024 AT 10:00 A.M. AT NISHAT HOTEL, GATE NO. 7, IMPERIAL BALL ROOM-B, ADJACENT TO EMPORIUM MALL, ABDUL HAQ ROAD, JOHAR TOWN, LAHORE / VIA ZOOM VIDEO LINK.
We hereby certify that the following resolution(s) were passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Octopus Digital Limited held at Nishat Hotel, Gate No. 7, Imperial Ball Room-B, Adjacent to Emporium Mall, Abdul Haq Road, Johar Town, Lahore / VIA ZOOM Video link at 08 June 2024.
RESOLUTION # EOGM(01)08/06/24
Ordinary Business:
- RESOLVED that the minutes of the 7th Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2024 are hereby confirmed and approved.
- RESOLVED that, in accordance with the provision of section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Memorandum and Articles of Association of Octopus Digital Limited ("the Company"), Eight (08) persons elected on the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of three (03) years commencing from 08 June 2024. The names of elected Directors are as under:
"Female Directors" Category 1. Ms. Saleha Asif
"Independent Directors" Category
- Mr. Mohammad Shahid Mir
- Mr. Mohammad Arif Janjua
"Other Directors" Category
- Mr. Bakhtiar Hameed Wain
- Mr. Khalid Hamid Wain
- Mr. Tanveer Karamat
- Mr. Asmar Ahmed Atif
- Mr. Adeel Khalid
Conclusion
As there being no other business, the meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to the chair.
Ahsan Khalil |Company Secretary
Lahore | Saturday, 08 June 2024
