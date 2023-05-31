Octopus Digital : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023

Subject:Financial results for the 1stQuarter ended 31 March 2023.
Dear Sir,
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held at Tuesday, 30 May 2023 at 04:00 P.M. at The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore / online, recommended the following: -
(i)
CASH DIVIDEND
NIL
(ii)
BONUS SHARES
NIL
(iii)
RIGHT SHARES
NIL
(iv)
ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION
NIL
(v)
ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION
NIL
The unaudited financial results of the company for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2023 are as per attachment.
The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2023 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within specified time.
Yours truly,
Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary
OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023