Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Octopus Digital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCTOPUS   PK0127301015

OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED

(OCTOPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
40.94 PKR   +1.09%
12:28aOctopus Digital : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/29Octopus Digital : Extracts of Resolutions adopted in the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/23Octopus Digital : Board Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Octopus Digital : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023

05/31/2023 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

31 May 2023

ODL/PSX/F/31052023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Subject: Financial results for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held at Tuesday, 30 May 2023 at 04:00 P.M. at The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore / online, recommended the following: -

(i)

CASH DIVIDEND

NIL

(ii)

BONUS SHARES

NIL

(iii)

RIGHT SHARES

NIL

(iv)

ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION

NIL

(v)

ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION

NIL

The unaudited financial results of the company for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2023 are as per attachment.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2023 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within specified time.

Yours truly,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Revenue from contracts with customers

Cost of revenue

Gross Profit / (Loss)

Administrative and selling expenses

Other income

Profit from operations

Finance costs

Profit before taxation

Taxation

Profit after taxation for the year

Combined earnings per share

Basic

Diluted

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

First Quarter Ended

Mar 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2022

(Rupees in '000)

94,446159,321

(47,152)(48,882)

47,294110,439

(35,839)(19,094)

250,99120,627

215,1521,533

262,445111,972

(17)(17)

262,428111,955

(19,213)(7,132)

243,215104,823

1.780.77

1.780.77

Director

Disclaimer

Octopus Digital Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 04:27:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
12:28aOctopus Digital : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/29Octopus Digital : Extracts of Resolutions adopted in the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/23Octopus Digital : Board Meeting
PU
05/23Octopus Digital : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
PU
05/22Octopus Digital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
05/19Octopus Digital : Publication of postal ballot and provision of electronic voting
PU
05/04Octopus Digital : Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Octopus Digital Limited and Avanc..
PU
05/03Octopus Digital : Extension for 30 (thirty) days in Filing of First Quarterly Accounts for..
PU
05/02Octopus Digital : Clarification/Correction of board resolution for the closure of business..
PU
04/26Octopus Digital : Applied for Extension in Period for Filing of Financial Statements for t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 687 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net income 2022 405 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net cash 2022 20,2 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 438 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 17,7%
Chart OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Octopus Digital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tanveer Karamat Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi Chief Financial Officer
Bakhtiar Hameed Wain Chairman
Mohammad Shahid Mir Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahsan Khalil Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED-16.89%22
ACCENTURE PLC13.78%191 733
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.95%147 158
SIEMENS AG20.33%132 416
IBM-8.52%117 038
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.04%87 780
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer