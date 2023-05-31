Octopus Digital : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023

+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

31 May 2023 ODL/PSX/F/31052023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Subject: Financial results for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held at Tuesday, 30 May 2023 at 04:00 P.M. at The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore / online, recommended the following: -

(i) CASH DIVIDEND NIL (ii) BONUS SHARES NIL (iii) RIGHT SHARES NIL (iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION NIL (v) ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION NIL

The unaudited financial results of the company for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2023 are as per attachment.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2023 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within specified time.

Yours truly,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary