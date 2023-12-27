+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com
27 December 2023
ODL/PSX/BOD/27122023
The General Manager.
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi
Subject: Material Information.
Dear Sir,
Octopus Digital Limited (the "Company"), in continuation of the material information provided to Pakistan Stock Exchange ("PSX") vide our letter dated 29 November 2023 (Reference ODL/PSX/BOD/29112023) and Extraordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") Resolution dated 22 December 2023 (Reference ODL/PSX/EOGM/22122023), hereby convey the following: -
In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Securities Act, 2015 and Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we are pleased to inform you that the Company has received transfer of entire shareholding of Empiric AI (Private) Limited ("Empiric AI"), constituting 100% of the outstanding paid- up capital from Avanceon Limited ("Seller").
This transfer was executed on 22 December 2023, as per the terms and conditions specified under the EPL Business transfer/sale agreement ("Agreement") dated 30 September 2023 between the Acquirer and the Company.
A disclosure form is attached herewith. PSX may please inform the Trading Right Entitlement Certificate Holders of PSX, accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary
cc:
Director/HOD,
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area Islamabad.
DISCLOSURE FORM
IN TERMS OF SRO 143(1)/2012, SEC 96 AND 131 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015
Name of the Company
OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
Date of Report
27 December 2023
Name of the Company Specified in Memorandum
OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
Address
OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED
The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main
Multan Road, Lahore
Contact Information
Ahsan Khalil
Company Secretary
Tele: 042-111-940-940
Email:ahsan.khalil@octopusdtl.com
DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE TRADING BY LISTED COPMANY
SIGNATURE
Pursuant of the requirements of the Securities Act, 2015, the Company has duly caused this form/ statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto, duly authorized.
Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary
