+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

27 December 2023 ODL/PSX/BOD/27122023

The General Manager.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Subject: Material Information.

Dear Sir,

Octopus Digital Limited (the "Company"), in continuation of the material information provided to Pakistan Stock Exchange ("PSX") vide our letter dated 29 November 2023 (Reference ODL/PSX/BOD/29112023) and Extraordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") Resolution dated 22 December 2023 (Reference ODL/PSX/EOGM/22122023), hereby convey the following: -

In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Securities Act, 2015 and Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we are pleased to inform you that the Company has received transfer of entire shareholding of Empiric AI (Private) Limited ("Empiric AI"), constituting 100% of the outstanding paid- up capital from Avanceon Limited ("Seller").

This transfer was executed on 22 December 2023, as per the terms and conditions specified under the EPL Business transfer/sale agreement ("Agreement") dated 30 September 2023 between the Acquirer and the Company.

A disclosure form is attached herewith. PSX may please inform the Trading Right Entitlement Certificate Holders of PSX, accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

cc:

Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area Islamabad.