+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com

The Avanceon Building,

19KM Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Pakistan

13 June 2024 ODL/PSX/01/13062024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: RE-APPOINTMENTOF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a)(xii) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following:

This is to inform that subsequent to recent election of directors held on 08 June 2024, in Extraordinary General Meeting of Octopus Digital Limited ("the Company"), Mr. Bakhtiar Hameed Wain has been reappointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors ("the Board") of the Company, in terms of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2017 ("the Act"), for a term of three year commencing from 08 June 2024.

Further, pursuant to the provision of Section 187 of the Act, Mr. Tanveer Karamat has been re-appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a term of three year commencing from 08 June 2024.

You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

cc:

Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.