+92 (42) 111 940 940 +92 (42) 3545 6957 support@octopusdtl.com
The Avanceon Building,
19KM Main Multan Road,
Lahore 54660, Pakistan
02 January 2024
ODL/PSX/02012024
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Subject: Transfer of Shares Registrar/Transfer Agent Services.
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that the Share Registrar Services has been transferred from "FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited" to "FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Limited" which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited, with effect from 01 January 2024.
The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged which are as follows:
Address: 8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi.
Contact No: 021-34380101-5,021-34384621-3
Email:info.shares@famcosrs.com
Website:www.famcosrs.com
Public Dealing Timings
Monday to Thursday
:
9:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Friday
:
9:00 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Lunch & Prayer Break
:
1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. (Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm)
Saturday & Sunday
:
Closed
Shareholders are requested to contact the above Shares Registrar for all matters related to share registration services.
You may please inform the TRE certificate-holder of the Exchange accordingly.
Regards,
Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary
cc:
The Executive Director
Monitoring and Enforcement Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad.
