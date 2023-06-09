Octopus Digital : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2023

Email: support@avanceon.qa Avanceon Saudi Energy Company 3141 Anas Ibn Malik-Al Malqa Dist. Unit no. 718, Riyadh 13521 - 8292 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Phone: +966 5674 16724
Email: support.mea@avanceon.ae
4
Financial Statements 2023
for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023
Interim Director's Report
Directors of Octopus Digital Limited (the "Company") are pleased to present the Directors' Report for the three months ended March 31, 2023
For the first quarter ended
(Rupees in '000)
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
Operating results
Revenues
94,446
159,321
Profit before tax
262,428
111,955
Provision for taxation
(19,213)
(7,132)
Profit after taxation
243,215
104,823
Earnings per share (standalone) for the three months ended march 31, 2023
The basic earnings per share after tax is Rs. 1.78 (2022: Rs. 0.77)
During the 1st Quarter 2023 the revenue remained comparatively low due to the fact of our After Market Support product business in Pakistan mainly because of non-opening of L/Cs which is in continuance since 2022. Moreover, the Subscription digital business USD denominated costs overshot due to PKR parity to USD constantly on the down road of devaluation.
However, it is being reported that our digitalization business is on the flight to achieve high goals worldwide in Middle East, USA, and other parts of the world.
Management is confident to achieve the targeted corporate plan for revenues and net profit after tax for the financial year 2023 as disclosed in corporate analyst briefing in May 2023.
Communication
On behalf of the Board, the Company would like to thank all stakeholders for their continued trust and support. For assistance on information The Company's website, www.octopusdtl.com, contains up to date information on Company's activities and financial reports.
For and on behalf of the
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
May 30, 2023
Tanveer Karamat
Lahore, Pakistan.
Chief Executive Officer
Asmar Ahmed Atif
Director
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Octopus Digital Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 11:32:08 UTC.