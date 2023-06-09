Advanced search
    OCTOPUS   PK0127301015

OCTOPUS DIGITAL LIMITED

(OCTOPUS)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
42.36 PKR   -3.64%
07:33aOctopus Digital : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/31Octopus Digital : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
05/31Octopus Digital : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
Octopus Digital : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2023

06/09/2023 | 07:33am EDT
1

Table of Contents

Corporate Profile

Company Information

02

Interim Director's Report

04

Unconsolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

06

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit and Loss

08

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

09

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

10

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

11

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

12

2

Financial Statements 2023

Company Information

Directors

Bakhtiar Hameed Wain

Director / Chairman

Tanveer Karamat

Director / Chief Executive Officer

Asmar Ahmed Atif

Director

Mohammad Shahid Mir

Director

Mohammad Arif Janjua

Director

Adeel Khalid

Director

Saleha Asif

Director

Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi

Chief Financial Officer

Ahsan Khalil (ACA-FPFA)

Company Secretary

Audit Committee

Mohammad Shahid Mir

Chairman

Bakhtiar Hameed Wain

Member

Mohammad Arif Janjua

Member

Human Resource &

Remuneration Committee

Mohammad Shahid Mir

Chairman

Bakhtiar Hameed Wain

Member

Tanveer Karamat

Member

Auditors

BDO Ebrahim & Co.

Chartered Accountants

for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023

Bankers

Faysal Bank Limited, Pakistan

JS Bank Limited, Pakistan

MCB Islamic Bank, Pakistan

Dubai Islamic Bank, Pakistan

Share Registrar

FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Ltd.

8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S,

Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Phone: +92 (21) 3438 0101-5

Fax No: +92 (21) 3438 0106

www.famco.com.pk

Registered Office

The Avanceon Building

19-KM , Main Multan Road,

Lahore 54660, Punjab, Pakistan

Phone: +92 (42) 111 940 940

Fax No: +92 (42) 375 151 28

Email: support@octopusdtl.com

Legal Advisor

Cheema & Ibrahim

Web Presence

www.octopusdtl.com | www.avanceon.ae www.avanceon.qa

Phone: +92

(42)

111 940 940

Fax: +92

(42)

375 151 28

Email:support@octopusdtl.com

Headquarters

Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan

The Avanceon Building

19-KM, Main Multan Road, Lahore,

54660 Punjab, Pakistan

Phone: +92 (42) 111 940 940

Email: support@Octopusdtl.com

Regional Headquarters

Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan

MA Tabba Foundation Building,

First Floor, Gizri Road Block 9,

Clifton Karachi, Sindh 75600

Phone: +92 (21) 111 940 940

Email: support@Octopusdtl.com

Trade Mark

3

Regional Headquarters -

Middle East

Avanceon FZE - Dubai, UAE

FZS1 BD04 JAFZA P.O. Box 18590

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Phone: +971 4 88 60 277

Abu Dhabi, UAE

In Partnership with Ali & Sons

Ali &Sons Bldg., Zayed 2nd Street

P.O. Box 915

Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

Phone: +971 4 88 60 277

Doha, Qatar

Avanceon Automation Control WLL

Office No. 12, M Floor, Al-Jaber Engg.

HO Building, P.O. Box 15976, Fox Hills,

Lusail, Doha, Qatar.

Phone: +974 4040 9835

Avanceon QFZCO LLC

PA-WH-04, Unit 16

Ras Bufontas Free Zone

Doha Qatar

Phone: +974 4040 9835

Email: support@avanceon.qa Avanceon Saudi Energy Company 3141 Anas Ibn Malik-Al Malqa Dist. Unit no. 718, Riyadh 13521 - 8292 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Phone: +966 5674 16724

Email: support.mea@avanceon.ae

4

Financial Statements 2023

for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023

Interim Director's Report

Directors of Octopus Digital Limited (the "Company") are pleased to present the Directors' Report for the three months ended March 31, 2023

For the first quarter ended

(Rupees in '000)

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

Operating results

Revenues

94,446

159,321

Profit before tax

262,428

111,955

Provision for taxation

(19,213)

(7,132)

Profit after taxation

243,215

104,823

Earnings per share (standalone) for the three months ended march 31, 2023

The basic earnings per share after tax is Rs. 1.78 (2022: Rs. 0.77)

During the 1st Quarter 2023 the revenue remained comparatively low due to the fact of our After Market Support product business in Pakistan mainly because of non-opening of L/Cs which is in continuance since 2022. Moreover, the Subscription digital business USD denominated costs overshot due to PKR parity to USD constantly on the down road of devaluation.

However, it is being reported that our digitalization business is on the flight to achieve high goals worldwide in Middle East, USA, and other parts of the world.

Management is confident to achieve the targeted corporate plan for revenues and net profit after tax for the financial year 2023 as disclosed in corporate analyst briefing in May 2023.

Communication

On behalf of the Board, the Company would like to thank all stakeholders for their continued trust and support. For assistance on information The Company's website, www.octopusdtl.com, contains up to date information on Company's activities and financial reports.

For and on behalf of the

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

May 30, 2023

Tanveer Karamat

Lahore, Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer

Asmar Ahmed Atif

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Octopus Digital Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 11:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
