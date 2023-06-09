Octopus Digital : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2023

Interim Director's Report

Directors of Octopus Digital Limited (the "Company") are pleased to present the Directors' Report for the three months ended March 31, 2023

For the first quarter ended (Rupees in '000) March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Operating results Revenues 94,446 159,321 Profit before tax 262,428 111,955 Provision for taxation (19,213) (7,132) Profit after taxation 243,215 104,823

Earnings per share (standalone) for the three months ended march 31, 2023

The basic earnings per share after tax is Rs. 1.78 (2022: Rs. 0.77)

During the 1st Quarter 2023 the revenue remained comparatively low due to the fact of our After Market Support product business in Pakistan mainly because of non-opening of L/Cs which is in continuance since 2022. Moreover, the Subscription digital business USD denominated costs overshot due to PKR parity to USD constantly on the down road of devaluation.

However, it is being reported that our digitalization business is on the flight to achieve high goals worldwide in Middle East, USA, and other parts of the world.

Management is confident to achieve the targeted corporate plan for revenues and net profit after tax for the financial year 2023 as disclosed in corporate analyst briefing in May 2023.

Communication

On behalf of the Board, the Company would like to thank all stakeholders for their continued trust and support. For assistance on information The Company's website, www.octopusdtl.com, contains up to date information on Company's activities and financial reports.

For and on behalf of the

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

May 30, 2023 Tanveer Karamat Lahore, Pakistan. Chief Executive Officer

Asmar Ahmed Atif

Director