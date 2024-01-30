Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Portfolio Update

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that since 30 June 2023 there have been a further 6 investments made, as follows, which includes 5 new investments and 1 tranched investment into an existing company. These are currently held at cost and will be revalued in the next financial statements being released.

CompanyFuture Generations ThemeInvestment Cost (£'000)
Puraffinity LimitedBuilding a sustainable planet32
Awell Health BVRevitalising healthcare242
Pencil BiosciencesRevitalising healthcare218
Metris Energy, IncBuilding a sustainable planet102
ComindRevitalising healthcare796
CellVoyantRevitalising healthcare581

Since 30 June 2023 there have been no disposals.

The total cash and cash equivalents of the Company as at 31 December 2023 is £20,105,000.

