Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’)

Publication of Prospectus

The Company has issued a prospectus dated 31 January 2024 relating to a proposed offer for subscription for ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company (“New Shares”) to raise up to £15 million with an over-allotment of up to a further £5 million (the “Offer”), following approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Pursuant to an agreement dated 31 January 2024 relating to the Offer between the Company and Octopus Investments Limited (the “Portfolio Manager”), the Company’s portfolio manager, which constitutes a smaller related party transaction within Listing Rule 11.1.10 R, the Portfolio Manager will receive a fee of 3 per cent. of the gross funds raised under the Offer by the Company.

The Offer is now open and will close at 5.00 pm on 2 April 2024 for the 2023/2024 tax year and on 27 January 2025 for the 2024/2025 tax year, or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed. The board of the Company reserves the right to close the Offer earlier.

The prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and on the Company’s website

https://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66