Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Companyâs investment objective is to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets in Europe and Australia. The Company will seek to achieve its investment objective through investment in renewable energy assets in Europe and Australia, comprising predominantly assets which generate electricity from renewable energy sources, with a particular focus on onshore and offshore wind farms and photovoltaic solar (solar PV) parks, and non-generation renewable energy related assets and businesses (together Renewable Energy Assets). Its total capacity of operational renewable energy assets reaches 735 megawatts (MW). The Company's investment manager is Octopus Renewables Limited.

Sector Closed End Funds