  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Octopus Titan VCT plc
  News
  Summary
    OTV2   GB00B28V9347

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(OTV2)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/11 11:35:08 am EDT
98.00 GBX    0.00%
12:48pAnnual Report and Notice of Meeting
GL
05/04Disposal of stake in Behaviosec Inc
GL
05/04Disposal of stake in Behaviosec Inc
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual Report and Notice of Meeting

05/11/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company”)

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 and Notice of Meeting

Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021, the Company announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website http://www.octopusinvestments.com

The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 14 June 2022.

The Annual Report, together with the Form of proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

 

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

 

 


Financials
Sales 2020 114 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2020 75,3 M 92,8 M 92,8 M
Net cash 2020 240 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 5,92%
Capitalization 1 262 M 1 552 M 1 555 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,89x
EV / Sales 2020 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Octopus Titan VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John R. Hustler Non-Executive Chairman
Jane Margaret O'Riordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Leader Independent Non-Executive Director
Lord Rockley Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew Jonathan Cooper Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC-2.49%1 552
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-2.17%1 974
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-43.07%1 089
PYRAMID AG-18.53%46
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-30.37%26
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-14.93%20