    OTV2   GB00B28V9347

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(OTV2)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/18 11:35:07 am EDT
97.50 GBX    0.00%
01:02pDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
01:00pDirector/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
05/11Annual Report and Notice of Meeting
GL
Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/18/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJane O’Riordan 
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
b)Legal Entity Identifier213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B28V9347
b)Nature of the transactionAllotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.027 per share2,164
d)



Aggregated informationNot applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)Date of the transaction17 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameTom Leader 
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B28V9347
(b)Nature of the transactionAllotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.027 per share673
(d)



Aggregated informationNot applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction17 May 2022
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameLord Rockley 
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B28V9347
(b)Nature of the transactionAllotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.027 per share560
(d)



Aggregated informationNot applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction17 May 2022
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


