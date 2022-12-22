Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Octopus Titan VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTV2   GB00B28V9347

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

(OTV2)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-22 am EST
85.50 GBX    0.00%
01:06pDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
01:05pDirector/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
12/06Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/22/2022 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) NameTom Leader
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) NameOCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B28V9347
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.893 per share718
(d)



 Aggregated informationN/A





- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction22 December 2022
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) NameJane O’Riordan
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) NameOCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B28V9347
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.893 per share 1,957
(d)



 Aggregated informationN/A





- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2022
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) NameAnthony Rockley
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) NameOCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B28V9347
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.893 per share 939
(d)



 Aggregated informationN/A





- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2022
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) NameGaenor Bagley
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) NameOCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B28V9347
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.893 per share 324
(d)



 Aggregated informationN/A





- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2022
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


All news about OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
01:06pDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
01:05pDirector/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
12/06Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
11/10Launch of Octopus' Titan VCT, raising up to Â£250 million
AQ
11/10Publication of Prospectus
GL
11/10Publication of Prospectus
AQ
10/06Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
09/23Half-Yearly Results - Replacement
GL
09/21Half-Yearly Results
GL
09/21Half-Yearly Results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 308 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2021 217 M 262 M 262 M
Net cash 2021 384 M 463 M 463 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,21x
Yield 2021 4,98%
Capitalization 1 176 M 1 422 M 1 422 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Octopus Titan VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Leader Chairman
Jane Margaret O'Riordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lord Rockley Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew Jonathan Cooper Non-Executive Director
Gaenor Bagley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC-14.93%1 422
BLACKROCK, INC.-24.47%107 080
UBS GROUP AG5.18%59 322
BLACKSTONE INC.-43.51%53 223
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-30.37%49 408
KKR & CO. INC.-36.04%41 032