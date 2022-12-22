Director/PDMR Shareholding 12/22/2022 | 01:06pm EST Send by mail :

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Tom Leader 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Non-Executive Director (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC (b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC Identification code GB00B28V9347 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares (c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £0.893 per share 718 (d)







Aggregated information N/A











- Aggregated volume - Price (e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2022 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Jane O’Riordan 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Non-Executive Director (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC (b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC Identification code GB00B28V9347 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares (c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £0.893 per share 1,957 (d)







Aggregated information N/A











- Aggregated volume - Price (e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2022 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Anthony Rockley 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Non-Executive Director (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC (b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC Identification code GB00B28V9347 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares (c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £0.893 per share 939 (d)







Aggregated information N/A











- Aggregated volume - Price (e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2022 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Gaenor Bagley 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Non-Executive Director (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC (b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC Identification code GB00B28V9347 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares (c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £0.893 per share 324 (d)







Aggregated information N/A











- Aggregated volume - Price (e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2022 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) For further information please contact: Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067 LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

