Director/PDMR Shareholding

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION
|
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
| Name
|Tom Leader
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
|(a)
| Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|(b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
|3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|(a)
| Name
|OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|(b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
|213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
| 4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
| Identification code
|GB00B28V9347
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £0.893 per share
|718
|(d)
| Aggregated information
|N/A
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
|(e)
| Date of the transaction
|22 December 2022
|(f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
| Name
|Jane O’Riordan
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
|(a)
| Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|(b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
|3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|(a)
| Name
|OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|(b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
|213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
| 4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
| Identification code
|GB00B28V9347
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £0.893 per share
| 1,957
|(d)
| Aggregated information
|N/A
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
|(e)
| Date of the transaction
| 22 December 2022
|(f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
| Name
|Anthony Rockley
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
|(a)
| Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|(b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
|3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|(a)
| Name
|OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|(b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
|213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
| 4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
| Identification code
|GB00B28V9347
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £0.893 per share
| 939
|(d)
| Aggregated information
|N/A
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
|(e)
| Date of the transaction
| 22 December 2022
|(f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
| Name
|Gaenor Bagley
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
|(a)
| Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|(b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
|3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|(a)
| Name
|OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|(b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
|213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
| 4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
| Identification code
|GB00B28V9347
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £0.893 per share
| 324
|(d)
| Aggregated information
|N/A
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
|(e)
| Date of the transaction
| 22 December 2022
|(f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
