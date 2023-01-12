Octopus Titan VCT plc

Disposal of stake in Patch Gardens Limited

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that Arena Online Limited (Arena) has acquired Patch Gardens Limited (trading as Patch). Patch is a highly-curated ecommerce site aimed at urban dwellers, enabling them to discover appropriate plants for their space, purchase, and then help care for the plants during their lifetime.

Titan first invested in Patch in 2018 and participated in two further rounds of investment. Cumulatively, Titan invested £4.4m in the business. Although the full details of the transaction are not being disclosed, the transaction will result in Titan receiving equity in Arena.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75