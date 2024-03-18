Octopus Titan VCT plc

Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) has reviewed the portfolio and announces that as at 31 December 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) of the Company was 62.4 pence per share.

The movement in NAV over the period has been driven by a mix of company-specific performance issues in what has been a difficult macro-environment combined with a challenging market for private company fundraising and exits. Further details will be provided in the annual report and accounts due to be released in late April.

The Board has declared a further interim dividend of 1.9 pence per share for the period ended 31 December 2023. The record date for the dividend is 10 May 2024 and the payment date is 30 May 2024. It is not anticipated that any further dividends will be declared in respect of this period.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75