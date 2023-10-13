Octopus Titan VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of United Kingdom smaller companies in order to generate capital growth over the long term as well as a tax-free dividend stream. Its objective is to provide shareholders with dividends and potential capital return by investing its funds in a broad spread of unquoted United Kingdom companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs. It invests in technology-enabled businesses. It has a portfolio of over 115 early-stage companies operating in a diverse range of sectors. The Company invests in various sectors, including financial technology, consumer, business to business software, health and deep technology. Zenith Holding Company Limited is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company is managed by Octopus Investments Limited and Octopus AIF Management Limited.