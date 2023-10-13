Octopus Titan VCT PLC - venture capital trust - Says it will launch a subscription offer on October 19. Adds that investors who apply before December 21 will receive a 2% discount to initial fees. In September, the firm said it will look to raise GBP125 million via a subscription, with an over-allotment facility worth GBP75 million.
Current stock price: 65.30 pence each
12-month change: down 25%
By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.