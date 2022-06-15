Result of AGM

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 14 June 2022.
All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.
Resolution
Votes For
Percentage of votes cast
Chair’s Discretion
Percentage of votes cast
Votes Against
Percentage of votes cast
Votes Withheld
1
15,477,961
90.39
1,645,957
9.61
0
0.00
0
2
14,562,066
85.73
1,699,955
10.00
724,774
4.27
150,842
3
15,053,415
88.41
1,722,207
10.12
250,593
1.47
112,023
4
14,927,392
87.57
1,707,887
10.02
411,241
2.41
91,718
5
14,967,673
87.65
1,738,893
10.18
370,183
2.17
61,489
6
14,952,513
87.53
1,785,767
10.45
345,360
2.02
54,598
7
15,190,681
88.81
1,699,955
9.94
214,564
1.25
33,038
8
15,196,558
88.89
1,699,955
9.94
199,991
1.17
41,734
9
14,953,810
87.94
1,808,167
10.63
242,681
1.43
133,580
10
15,006,245
88.20
1,776,445
10.44
231,014
1.36
124,534
11
15,264,736
89.37
1,776,445
10.40
39,378
0.23
57,679
12
14,559,639
87.90
1,744,677
10.54
258,641
1.56
575,281
13
14,508,216
87.88
1,789,138
10.84
211,171
1.28
629,713
14
13,775,718
83.54
2,071,071
12.55
644,068
3.91
647,381
15
14,515,048
86.10
1,978,059
11.73
365,245
2.17
279,886
Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,292,086,596 as at 14 June 2022, 1.3% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism