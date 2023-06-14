Result of AGM

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 14 June 2023.
All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.
Resolution
Votes For
Percentage of votes cast
Chair’s Discretion
Percentage of votes cast
Votes Against
Percentage of votes cast
Votes Withheld
1
14,816,282
91.62
1,210,751
7.49
143,653
0.89
99,329
2
13,524,070
86.65
1,210,751
7.76
872,185
5.59
663,009
3
13,822,211
87.55
1,210,751
7.67
755,062
4.78
481,991
4
14,230,554
88.29
1,210,751
7.51
676,575
4.20
152,135
5
14,037,025
87.64
1,247,373
7.79
731,620
4.57
253,997
6
14,311,469
89.14
1,210,751
7.54
532,480
3.32
215,315
7
14,632,629
90.42
1,215,525
7.51
334,668
2.07
87,193
8
14,588,296
90.80
1,235,643
7.69
242,693
1.51
203,383
9
14,288,494
90.01
1,276,123
8.04
309,171
1.95
396,227
10
14,396,219
90.05
1,268,034
7.93
322,577
2.02
283,185
11
14,786,077
91.65
1,254,775
7.78
92,625
0.57
136,538
12
13,375,418
88.18
1,268,176
8.36
524,561
3.46
1,101,860
Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,553,465,261 as at 14 June 2023, 1.04% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Board of Directors
As announced in the annual results for the period ended 31 December 2022, Matt Cooper has decided to retire from the Board and therefore did not stand for re-election by shareholders. He ceased to be a Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.