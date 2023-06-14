Advanced search
09:31aResult of AGM
GL
06/08Acquisition of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited
GL
05/25Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
Result of AGM

06/14/2023 | 09:31am EDT
Octopus Titan VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 14 June 2023.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
114,816,28291.621,210,7517.49143,6530.8999,329
213,524,07086.651,210,7517.76872,1855.59663,009
313,822,21187.551,210,7517.67755,0624.78481,991
414,230,55488.291,210,7517.51676,5754.20152,135
514,037,02587.641,247,3737.79731,6204.57253,997
614,311,46989.141,210,7517.54532,4803.32215,315
714,632,62990.421,215,5257.51334,6682.0787,193
814,588,29690.801,235,6437.69242,6931.51203,383
914,288,49490.011,276,1238.04309,1711.95396,227
1014,396,21990.051,268,0347.93322,5772.02283,185
1114,786,07791.651,254,7757.7892,6250.57136,538
1213,375,41888.181,268,1768.36524,5613.461,101,860

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,553,465,261 as at 14 June 2023, 1.04% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Board of Directors

As announced in the annual results for the period ended 31 December 2022, Matt Cooper has decided to retire from the Board and therefore did not stand for re-election by shareholders. He ceased to be a Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


