Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 11 June 2024.
All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.
Resolution
Votes For
Percentage of votes cast
Chair’s Discretion
Percentage of votes cast
Third party discretion
Votes Against
Percentage of votes cast
Votes Withheld
1
14,130,416
91.72
1,195,615
7.76
19,285
79,571
0.52
51,347
2
12,327,056
83.14
1,180,634
7.97
19,285
1,318,303
8.89
630,956
3
13,195,190
87.39
1,142,067
7.56
19,285
762,298
5.05
357,394
4
13,265,930
87.32
1,150,816
7.58
19,285
775,233
5.10
264,970
5
13,275,214
87.59
1,132,973
7.48
19,285
747,477
4.93
301,285
6
13,169,831
87.58
1,200,950
7.99
19,285
666,509
4.43
419,659
7
13,702,021
89.77
1,146,026
7.50
19,285
416,276
2.73
192,626
8
13,715,765
89.43
1,159,064
7.55
19,285
462,792
3.02
119,328
9
13,807,136
90.77
1,159,064
7.62
19,285
245,400
1.61
245,349
10
13,457,047
88.50
1,166,996
7.68
19,285
581,063
3.82
251,843
11
13,269,710
87.27
1,202,854
7.91
19,285
732,542
4.82
251,843
12
14,148,990
91.60
1,166,996
7.55
19,285
130,822
0.85
10,141
13
13,525,024
90.58
1,226,470
8.21
19,285
180,333
1.21
525,122
Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,690,503,960, 0.91% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Octopus Titan VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company's principal activity is to invest in a diversified portfolio of United Kingdom smaller companies in order to generate capital growth over the long term as well as an attractive tax-free dividend stream. Its objective is to provide shareholders with attractive dividends and potential capital return by investing its funds in a broad spread of unquoted United Kingdom companies which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs. It invests in tech-enabled businesses and has a portfolio of over 140 early-stage companies operating in a diverse range of sectors. The Company invests in various sectors, including financial technology (Fintech), deep tech, health, consumer, business to business (B2B) software, bio and climate. The Company's subsidiary is Zenith Holding Company. The Company's portfolio manager is Octopus Investments Limited, and its manager is Octopus AIF Management Limited.