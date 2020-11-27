Log in
CEO Dr. Shankar Musunuri to be Featured as a Panelist at Xconomy's Xcelerating Life Sciences Virtual Event Discussing The Promise of Cell & Gene Therapies

11/27/2020 | 08:10am EST
MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen, will speak on “The Promise of Cell & Gene Therapies: Regulatory and Reimbursement Roadblocks” at Xconomy’s Xcelerating Life Sciences New York & Philadelphia Virtual Event on December 3 at 10:30 a.m. This panel will be moderated by Theresa Lavoie, Principal, Fish & Richardson and also feature panelists, Greg White, Senior Director, Global Market Access Policy – Janssen, Pharmaceutical Companies and Snehal Naik, Global Regulatory Affair- Advanced Therapies, Janssen R&D.

  
Presentation Details:
Title:“The Promise of Cell & Gene Therapies: Regulatory and Reimbursement Roadblocks”
Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020
Time:10:30 AM (ET)
Location:Digital
Register:https://xconomy.com/xcelerating-life-sciences-new-york/register-now-2/
  

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Corporate Contact:
Ocugen, Inc.
Sanjay Subramanian
Chief Financial Officer
IR@Ocugen.com

Media Contact:
LaVoieHealthScience
Katie Gallagher
kgallagher@lavoiehealthscience.com
+1 617-792-3937


Primary Logo


