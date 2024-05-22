Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN) securities between May 8, 2020 and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ocugen investors have until June 10, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On April 1, 2024, Ocugen disclosed that it had identified certain accounting errors related to certain agreements with one of its business partners regarding a collaboration agreement. The Company also disclosed that its previously-issued financial statements for each fiscal year beginning January 1, 2020 should no longer be relied upon and will be restated.

On this news, Ocugen’s stock price fell $0.16, or 10.4%, to close at $1.38 per share on April 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Ocugen’s financial statements from May 8, 2020 to the present were materially misstated; (2) Ocugen did not have adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

