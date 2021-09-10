Log in
    OCGN   US67577C1053

OCUGEN, INC.

(OCGN)
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN

09/10/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Ocugen, Inc. (NasdaqCM: OCGN).

On June 10, 2021, the Company disclosed that it would pursue a “biologics license application” with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate/product rather than the Emergency Use Authorization process that it had previously stated it would utilize.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Ocugen’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Ocugen’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Ocugen shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-ocgn/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -55,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 421 M 1 421 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 97,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,15 $
Average target price 7,90 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shankar Musunuri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Subramanian CFO, Secretary & Head-Corporate Development
Arun Upadhyay Vice President-Research & Development
Bruce D. Forrest Chief Medical Officer
Uday B. Kompella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCUGEN, INC.290.71%1 421
MODERNA, INC.330.15%184 030
LONZA GROUP AG35.65%62 456
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.45.39%50 064
CELLTRION, INC.-25.49%31 435
SEAGEN INC.-13.49%27 216