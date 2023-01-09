Advanced search
News
Summary
OCGN
US67577C1053
OCUGEN, INC.
(OCGN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
1.300
USD
+0.78%
06:19a
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goal in trial
RE
06:02a
Ocugen Announces Positive Top-line Data For Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Covaxin™ (bbv152) In Phase 2/3 Immuno-bridging And Broadening Study : Both Co-primary Endpoints Met
GL
06:01a
Ocugen Announces Positive Top-line Data For Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Covaxin™ (bbv152) In Phase 2/3 Immuno-bridging And Broadening Study : Both Co-primary Endpoints Met
AQ
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goal in trial
01/09/2023 | 06:19am EST
01/09/2023 | 06:19am EST
(Reuters) - Ocugen Inc said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goal of a trial in the United States.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
© Reuters 2023
All news about OCUGEN, INC.
06:19a
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goal in trial
RE
06:02a
Ocugen Announces Positive Top-line D : Both Co-primary Endpoints Met
GL
06:01a
Ocugen Announces Positive Top-line D : Both Co-primary Endpoints Met
AQ
2022
Insider Sell: Ocugen
MT
2022
Ocugen announces phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial agreement for neocart
AQ
2022
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lose Ground in Friday Trading
MT
2022
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday
MT
2022
Ocugen Says FDA Agrees to Proposed Design of Phase 3 Trial for Knee Cartilage Repair Th..
MT
2022
Ocugen Announces Phase 3 Confirmatory Clinical Trial Agreement for NeoCart®
GL
2022
Ocugen Announces Phase 3 Confirmatory Clinical Trial Agreement for NeoCart®
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OCUGEN, INC.
2022
Mizuho Securities Starts Ocugen at Buy With $5 Price Target
MT
2022
HC Wainwright Adjusts Ocugen's Price Target to $6 from $7, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022
Roth Capital Reinstates Ocugen at Buy with $8 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
2,17 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-81,0 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-3,42x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
285 M
285 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
131x
Capi. / Sales 2023
11,0x
Nbr of Employees
56
Free-Float
98,4%
More Financials
Chart OCUGEN, INC.
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCUGEN, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
1,30 $
Average target price
5,33 $
Spread / Average Target
310%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shankar Musunuri
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jessica Crespo
CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP-Finance
Arun Upadhyay
Chief Scientific Officer
Robert J. Hopkins
Chief Medical Officer
Nirdosh Jagota
SVP-Regulatory Affairs, Compliance & Safety
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
OCUGEN, INC.
0.00%
285
MODERNA, INC.
0.41%
69 287
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
0.23%
38 144
LONZA GROUP AG
1.06%
36 497
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
-5.32%
27 681
SEAGEN INC.
5.96%
25 282
More Results
