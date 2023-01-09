Advanced search
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goal in trial
RE
Ocugen Announces Positive Top-line Data For Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Covaxin™ (bbv152) In Phase 2/3 Immuno-bridging And Broadening Study : Both Co-primary Endpoints Met
GL
Ocugen Announces Positive Top-line Data For Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Covaxin™ (bbv152) In Phase 2/3 Immuno-bridging And Broadening Study : Both Co-primary Endpoints Met
AQ
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in U.S. trial

01/09/2023
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United States, sending shares of the U.S. biotech firm 20% higher in premarket trade.

The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an immune response in individuals who had not received a COVID vaccine previously as well as those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, meeting its main goals, Ocugen said.

The vaccine was also found to be well-tolerated in both sets of participants, the company said. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)


