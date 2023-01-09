Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in U.S. trial

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc said on Monday the
COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech
International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United
States, sending shares of the U.S. biotech firm 20% higher in
premarket trade.
The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an immune
response in individuals who had not received a COVID vaccine
previously as well as those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines by
Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, meeting its main
goals, Ocugen said.
The vaccine was also found to be well-tolerated in both sets
of participants, the company said.
