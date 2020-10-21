Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ocugen, Inc.    OCGN

OCUGEN, INC.

(OCGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ocugen : Corporate Deck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 07:40am EDT

Our Mission is to Develop Gene Therapies to Cure Blindness Diseases

NASDAQ: OCGN

Corporate Deck: Oct 2020

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our business strategy, future results of operations and financial position, prospective products, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, estimated market size or growth, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management as of the date of this presentation. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

This presentation includes estimates by us of statistical data relating to market size and growth and other estimated data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. This presentation also includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. Industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. While we believe these industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies are reliable, we have not independently verified such data.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved.

1

Ocugen Overview

Developing transformative therapies with the potential to cure blindness diseases

OCUGEN'S

BREAKTHROUGH MODIFIER GENE THERAPY PLATFORM

NOVEL BIOLOGIC

  • Modifier Gene Therapy Platform - potential for one product to treat many diseases & multi-factor approach
  • Technology developed at Dr. Neena Haider's Lab, Harvard Medical School (POC study results published in Nature)
  • OCU400 (AAV-NR2E3): 4 FDA Orphan Drug Designations with the potential to treat broad Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), which has over 150 gene mutations, in lieu of developing separate therapies for each mutation under traditional gene therapy - initiation of Phase 1/2a within a year
  • OCU410 (AAV-RORA): Potential to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD) through multi-factor treatment approach - initiation of Phase 1/2 in 2022
  • Strategic manufacturing partnership with CanSinoBio (~$7B market cap) - sets clear path for critical manufacturing
  • OCU200: Targeting major retinal diseases: Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Wet Age- Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) - initiation of Phase 1/2 in 2022
  • Novel mechanism of action (MOA) - integrin targeting
  • Potential to initially treat non-responders to anti-VEGF/corticosteroids therapies totaling approximately 50% of the patient population of DME, DR and Wet AMD (estimated total current global market size over $10B)

Multiple near and mid-term milestones

  • Plan to initiate four Phase 1/2 trials within 1-2 years, with data readouts beginning in 2022

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved.

2

Experienced Leadership Team

Leadership Team

Shankar Musunuri, PhD, MBA

Rasappa Arumugham, PhD

Vijay Tammara, PhD

Sanjay Subramanian, MBA

Jessica Crespo, CPA

Arun Upadhyay, PhD

Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder

Chief Scientific Officer

SVP, Regulatory & Quality

Chief Financial Officer

Corporate Controller

Head of Discovery

Retina Scientific Advisory Board

Mohamed Genead, MD

David Boyer, MD

Carl D. Regillo, MD, FACS

Mark Pennesi, MD, PhD

Geeta Lalwani, MD

Acting CMO and Chair of SAB

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ocugen Inc. published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 11:39:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OCUGEN, INC.
07:40aOCUGEN : Corporate Deck
PU
10/20OCUGEN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/19OCUGEN : Cantor Fitzgerald and Kristen Kluska to Host Zoom Fireside Chat with Oc..
AQ
10/16OCUGEN : Cantor Fitzgerald and Kristen Kluska to Host Zoom Fireside Chat with Oc..
AQ
10/16Cantor Fitzgerald and Kristen Kluska to Host Zoom Fireside Chat with Ocugen
GL
10/07OCUGEN : Engages Kemwell Biopharma for cGMP Manufacture of OCU200
AQ
10/06OCUGEN, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/06OCUGEN : Engages Kemwell Biopharma for cGMP Manufacture of OCU200
AQ
10/06Ocugen Engages Kemwell Biopharma for cGMP Manufacture of OCU200
GL
09/30OCUGEN : to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Chardan Genetic Medici..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,01 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43,5 M 43,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3 038x
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart OCUGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ocugen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCUGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,85 $
Last Close Price 0,32 $
Spread / Highest target 210%
Spread / Average Target 164%
Spread / Lowest Target 117%
Managers
NameTitle
Shankar Musunuri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Subramanian Chief Financial Officer
Rasappa Arumugham Chief Scientific Officer
Uday B. Kompella Independent Director
Ramesh Kumar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCUGEN, INC.-37.98%44
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.90%380 575
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.21%289 156
PFIZER INC.-3.52%208 327
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.94%197 964
NOVARTIS AG-15.38%188 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group