OCUGEN, INC.

(OCGN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/05 04:00:00 pm
5.25 USD   +61.54%
06:31aOCUGEN : Corporate Deck
PU
02/05OCUGEN, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04OCUGEN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Ocugen : Corporate Deck

02/06/2021 | 12:31pm EST
Our Mission is to

Develop Gene Therapies to Cure

Blindness Diseases

and

Develop a Vaccine to Save Lives

from COVID-19

NASDAQ: OCGN

Corporate Deck: February 2021

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our business strategy, future results of operations and financial position, prospective products, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, estimated market size or growth, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management as of the date of this presentation. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

This presentation includes estimates by us of statistical data relating to market size and growth and other estimated data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. This presentation also includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. Industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. While we believe these industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies are reliable, we have not independently verified such data.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

©2021 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved.

Ocugen Overview

COVID-19

VACCINE

OCUGEN'S

BREAKTHROUGH MODIFIER GENE THERAPY PLATFORM

NOVEL BIOLOGIC

  • COVAXIN: Whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate (with adjuvant). Licensed rights from with Bharat Biotech for the US market (currently received EUA in India). Standard vaccine storage condition (2-8°C)
  • Promising safety and immunogenicity demonstrated by the Phase 1/2 trials in India. Currently in fully enrolled Phase 3 clinical trial in India involving 25,800 volunteers
  • Potential coverage against multiple protein antigens of the virus and potentially applicable to broader population
  • Effectively neutralizes UK variant of SARS-Cov-2 reducing the possibility of mutant virus escape
  • Potential for one product to treat many diseases & multi-factor approach (POC study results published in Nature)
  • OCU400 (AAV-NR2E3): 4 FDA Orphan Drug Designations with the potential to treat broad Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), which has over 150 gene mutations, in lieu of developing separate therapies for each mutation under traditional gene therapy - initiation of Phase 1/2a this year
  • OCU410 (AAV-RORA): Potential to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD) through multi-factor treatment approach - initiation of Phase 1/2 in 2022
  • Strategic manufacturing partnership with CanSinoBio (~$7B market cap) - sets clear path for critical manufacturing
  • OCU200: Targeting major retinal diseases: Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Wet Age- Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) (estimated global market size over $10B) - initiation of Phase 1/2 in 2022
  • Novel MoA: Potential to initially treat non-responders to anti-VEGF/ therapies (~50% of patients)

©2021 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved.

Leadership Team

Leadership Team

Shankar Musunuri, PhD, MBA

Mohamed Genead, MD

Sanjay Subramanian, MBA

Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder

Acting CMO and Chair of SAB

CFO and Head of Corporate Development

Vijay Tammara, PhD

Arun Upadhyay, PhD

Jessica Crespo, CPA

SVP, Regulatory & Quality

Head of Research & Development

Corporate Controller

©2021 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ocugen Inc. published this content on 05 February 2021


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,01 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 851 M 851 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 79 129x
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shankar Musunuri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Subramanian CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & CAO
Kelly Beck Vice President-Investor Relations & Administration
Uday B. Kompella Independent Director
Ramesh Kumar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCUGEN, INC.186.89%851
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.49%432 922
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.11%294 565
NOVARTIS AG-2.59%204 284
PFIZER INC.-5.22%194 099
ABBVIE INC.1.47%191 960
