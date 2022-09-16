Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ocugen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCGN   US67577C1053

OCUGEN, INC.

(OCGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
2.170 USD   -8.05%
05:08pOcugen Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05:07pOcugen Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
09/14OCUGEN, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ocugen Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/16/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Ocugen approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 148,800 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 40,092 shares of common stock to five newly hired team members. The stock options and RSUs were granted as of September 16, 2022, as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have a ten-year term and have an exercise price of $2.17 per share, which was the closing price of Ocugen’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options and RSUs vest in equal annual installments over a three-year period starting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, subject to the applicable new employee’s continued service with Ocugen through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options and RSUs were granted outside of Ocugen’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Tiffany Hamilton
Head of Communications
IR@ocugen.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,35 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 511 M 511 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 217x
Capi. / Sales 2023 19,8x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shankar Musunuri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jessica Crespo CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP-Finance
Arun Upadhyay Chief Scientific Officer
Robert J. Hopkins Chief Medical Officer
Nirdosh Jagota SVP-Regulatory Affairs, Compliance & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCUGEN, INC.-48.13%511
MODERNA, INC.-46.51%53 148
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.88%38 676
LONZA GROUP AG-36.34%37 458
SEAGEN INC.-8.60%26 063
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.22.94%25 023