Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ocugen, Inc.    OCGN

OCUGEN, INC.

(OCGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule

01/08/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19, today received formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Previously, on December 27, 2019, Nasdaq had notified the Company that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. In order to regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2), the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. On September 8, 2020, Nasdaq had granted the Company an additional 180-days, or until March 8, 2021, to regain compliance. Since then, for the 10 consecutive business days from December 23, 2020 to January 7, 2021, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, Nasdaq has informed the Company that it has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and this matter is now closed.

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many,” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Corporate Contact:
Ocugen, Inc.
Sanjay Subramanian
Chief Financial Officer
IR@Ocugen.com

Media Contact:
LaVoieHealthScience
Emmie Twombly
etwombly@lavoiehealthscience.com
+1 857-389-6042


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about OCUGEN, INC.
03:34pOCUGEN : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule
MT
03:18pOcugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
GL
08:00aOCUGEN INC : . to Present at CTIC, HC Wainwright and Noble Capital Investor Conf..
AQ
01/06OCUGEN : Corporate Deck
PU
01/05OCUGEN, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/05OCUGEN : Thinking about buying stock in BioNano Genomics, Ocugen, Acasti Pharma,..
PR
01/03India's approval of homegrown vaccine criticised over lack of data
RE
01/02TIMELINE : India's coronavirus vaccine approved by drugs experts
RE
01/02TIMELINE-India's coronavirus vaccine approved by drugs experts
RE
2020OCUGEN : Thinking about buying stock in Novan, Fubotv, Zomedica, Riot Blockchain..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,01 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 454 M 454 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 42 202x
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart OCUGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ocugen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCUGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,90 $
Last Close Price 2,80 $
Spread / Highest target -64,3%
Spread / Average Target -67,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shankar Musunuri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Subramanian CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & CAO
Uday B. Kompella Independent Director
Ramesh Kumar Independent Director
Manish Potti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCUGEN, INC.53.01%454
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.90%422 181
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.67%288 836
MERCK & CO., INC.2.71%212 573
NOVARTIS AG-1.63%211 672
PFIZER INC.0.68%205 994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ