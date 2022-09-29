Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ocugen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCGN   US67577C1053

OCUGEN, INC.

(OCGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:44 2022-09-29 am EDT
1.940 USD   -4.43%
07:31aOcugen, Inc. to Present at Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
GL
07:30aOcugen, Inc. to Present at Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
AQ
09/28Ocugen Shares Rise 8% After Deal to Commercialize Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ocugen, Inc. to Present at Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

09/29/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen, will participate in an in-person fireside chat at the Chardan 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference being held October 3-4, 2022 in New York, NY.

Details regarding Dr. Musunuri’s fireside chat are as follows:

Event: Chardan 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Date: October 4, 2022
Time: 8:30 – 8:55 a.m. ET
Location: Westin Grand Central Hotel
Webcast: Live Fireside Chat

A live video webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on the day of the presentation will be available on the events page of the Ocugen investor site. The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Tiffany Hamilton
Head of Communications
IR@ocugen.com 

 


All news about OCUGEN, INC.
07:31aOcugen, Inc. to Present at Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
GL
07:30aOcugen, Inc. to Present at Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
AQ
09/28Ocugen Shares Rise 8% After Deal to Commercialize Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
09/28Ocugen Signs License Deal With Washington University for Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine; S..
MT
09/28Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rally Premarket Wednesday
MT
09/28Ocugen Enters License Agreement With Washington University for Intranasal COVID-19 Vacc..
MT
09/28Ocugen, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/28Ocugen Announces Agreement With Washington University in St. Louis for Commercializatio..
GL
09/28Ocugen Announces Agreement With Washington University in St. Louis for Commercializatio..
GL
09/28Ocugen, Inc. Announces Agreement With Washington University in St. Louis for Commercial..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OCUGEN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,35 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 440 M 440 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 187x
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart OCUGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ocugen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCUGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,03 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 245%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shankar Musunuri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jessica Crespo Treasurer, Controller & Vice President
Arun Upadhyay Chief Scientific Officer
Robert J. Hopkins Chief Medical Officer
Uday B. Kompella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCUGEN, INC.-55.38%440
MODERNA, INC.-51.91%47 785
LONZA GROUP AG-37.97%35 765
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-34.19%34 633
SEAGEN INC.-10.92%25 400
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.48%25 297