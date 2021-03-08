Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held on March 9-10, the 33rd Annual Roth Conference being held on March 15-17, and the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference being held on March 16-18.



Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder will participate virtually at all three conferences. At HC Wainwright, he will participate in a fireside chat. At Roth he will participate in a COVID panel, and at Oppenheimer he will discuss the development of Ocugen’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy, its novel biologic product candidate, and COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN™ for the US market.

Presentation Details:

Conference: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Time: On demand beginning on March 9 at 7 a.m. EST

Registration Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/ffe8580d-06ea-47a5-8bb8-c9bd92e65388

Conference: 33rd Annual Roth Conference

Format: Panel Entitled “Therapies and Vaccines In the Fight Against COVID-19”

Date: Monday, March 15, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. EST

Conference Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/panel5/2041785

Conference: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Time: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. EST

Conference Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/ocgn/2703987

