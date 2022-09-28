Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ocugen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCGN   US67577C1053

OCUGEN, INC.

(OCGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41 2022-09-28 pm EDT
1.995 USD   +9.62%
02:04pOcugen Shares Rise 8% After Deal to Commercialize Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
02:04pOcugen Signs License Deal With Washington University for Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Rise
MT
09:18aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Rally Premarket Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ocugen Shares Rise 8% After Deal to Commercialize Covid-19 Vaccine

09/28/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Ocugen Inc. shares rose 8% to $1.96 after the company said it entered into an exclusive license agreement with Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its intranasally delivered Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

The stock closed Wednesday's session up 4%, but is down 57% year to date.

The proprietary vaccine is already authorized for emergency use in India, the company said.

Ocugen's intranasal vaccine candidate is a recombinant, replication-deficient, adenovirus-vectored vaccine with a prefusion stabilized spike protein, it said.

The company said it intends to work closely with U.S. government agencies tasked with pandemic preparedness and response to initiate clinical trials and manufacture the intranasal vaccine, as well as pursue funding and investment options.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1403ET

All news about OCUGEN, INC.
02:04pOcugen Shares Rise 8% After Deal to Commercialize Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
02:04pOcugen Signs License Deal With Washington University for Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine; S..
MT
09:18aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Rally Premarket Wednesday
MT
07:00aOcugen Enters License Agreement With Washington University for Intranasal COVID-19 Vacc..
MT
06:49aOcugen, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31aOcugen Announces Agreement With Washington University in St. Louis for Commercializatio..
GL
06:31aOcugen Announces Agreement With Washington University in St. Louis for Commercializatio..
GL
09/19Ocugen inc. announces inducement grants under nasdaq listing rule 5635(4)
AQ
09/16Ocugen Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
09/16Ocugen Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OCUGEN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,35 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 394 M 394 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 168x
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart OCUGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ocugen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCUGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,82 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 285%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shankar Musunuri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jessica Crespo Treasurer, Controller & Vice President
Arun Upadhyay Chief Scientific Officer
Robert J. Hopkins Chief Medical Officer
Uday B. Kompella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCUGEN, INC.-60.00%394
MODERNA, INC.-51.87%47 816
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-35.18%34 110
LONZA GROUP AG-41.57%33 329
SEAGEN INC.-12.45%24 963
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.40%24 319