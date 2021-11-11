Ocugen Statement Regarding Publication of COVAXIN™ (BBV152) Phase 3 Study Results in The Lancet

November 11, 2021

We are pleased that The Lancet, a trusted source of clinical, public health and global health knowledge, published Phase 3 data showing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN™ (BBV152), has 93.4% eﬃcacy against severe COVID-19 disease. COVAXIN™ (BBV152), a whole virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, uses the same technology that is safely and eﬀectively applied in the production of Bharat Biotech's polio vaccine. These data were critical in the World Health Organization's recent decision to place this vaccine on its global Emergency Use List (EUL), which now applies to more than 96 countries.

COVAXIN™ (BBV152) demonstrated 77.8% overall eﬃcacy, 63.6% eﬃcacy against asymptomatic disease and 65.2% eﬃcacy against the Delta variant in the Phase 3 clinical trial of nearly 25,800 participants. Adverse events reported in the trial were low, with 12.4% of subjects experiencing commonly known side eﬀects and less than 0.5% of subjects experiencing serious adverse events, which is consistent with data from other vaccines that apply whole-virion technology. Both adverse events and serious adverse events reported in the vaccine group were reported at similar rates to the placebo group. The trial was conducted in India and sponsored by Bharat Biopharma. More than 150 million doses of COVAXIN™ (BBV152) have already been manufactured and administered.

These results make it the only vaccine to show eﬃcacy against the COVID-19 Delta variant in a controlled Phase 3 clinical trial. The rapid spread of the Delta variant makes it clear that expanding protection against this variant is critically important. With vaccination rates still signiﬁcantly below those needed for herd immunity, there is an urgent need for additional vaccine options.

We look forward to bringing COVAXIN™ (BBV152) to Canada and the United States. We recently submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration an Investigational New Drug application to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating COVAXIN™ (BBV152) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults as well as a submission for an Emergency Use Authorization request for the use of COVAXIN™ (BBV152) in children, 2-18 years of age. Our rolling submission for emergency use authorization for COVAXIN™ (BBV152) with Health Canada is proceeding. We are conﬁdent that upon its approval, this vaccine's positive safety and eﬃcacy data, along

with its established technology platform, will make it a strong tool in the ﬁght against this pandemic and may help to overcome vaccine hesitancy for many.