Ocugen seeks to sell 100 mln Indian vaccine doses in U.S. in 2021

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc seeks to
sell 100 million doses of India's state-backed COVID-19 vaccine
COVAXIN in the United States this year, the U.S. firm's chief
executive Shankar Musunuri told Reuters on Monday.
The Pennsylvania-based biopharmaceutical firm is partnering
with India's Bharat Biotech, a developer of the vaccine, to
commercialize the shot in the United States. COVAXIN was shown
to be 81% effective in an interim analysis of late-stage trial
data on some 26,000 people in India.
Musunuri said Ocugen aimed to launch the two-dose vaccine in
the United States in the second quarter of 2021, initially with
imported shots before beginning production there.
It is unclear whether the U.S. government is seeking
additional vaccine suppliers. The U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services, which runs Operation Warp Speed, declined to
comment on potential interest in COVAXIN.
Musunuri said Ocugen had held initial talks with the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration and planned to seek emergency use
authorization in April. The FDA declined to comment.
The U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed program to bring
COVID-19 vaccines to market quickly has ordered over 800 million
doses from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna
and Johnson & Johnson, the first three shots to be
authorized for emergency use in the country. Additional supply
has been ordered from at least two other drugmakers.
Pfizer, Moderna and J&J are expected to deliver more than
enough shots for all adult Americans by the end of May.
Bharat Biotech says as many as 40 countries are interested
in COVAXIN and it has sought emergency approvals in Brazil and
the Philippines. Cracking the U.S. market would be a significant
milestone for the company and India's vaccine industry, the
world's largest.
"They're fine with the way the interim analysis is being
done," Musunuri said of the FDA, adding that Ocugen had "a
regulatory path" to take the process forward.
The FDA has so far required that COVID-19 vaccine makers
test their shots in the United States, and the agency must sign
off on the manufacturing at each facility that makes the
vaccine.
Musunuri said COVAXIN had the potential to work against
COVID-19 variants and Ocugen could initially focus on children
as it was likely to be safe for those over the age of 12, while
shots produced by other drugmakers targeted adults.
Pfizer's vaccine has been authorised for emergency use in
the United States for individuals 16 years and older, with the
other two given authorisation for emergency use in people 18
years and above.
Pfizer and Moderna are testing their vaccines in trials
involving thousands of children. Johnson & Johnson plans to
start their trial in children soon.
"Like a polio virus given to babies, this could be safe for
all children, high-risk groups, pregnant women and people with
comorbidities," Musunuri said of COVAXIN.
BOOSTER SHOT
He said Ocugen was expecting more data from Bharat Biotech
on COVAXIN after a study by the Indian company in January which
showed the shot was likely to be effective against the British
strain of the coronavirus.
India's drug regulator approved COVAXIN for emergency use in
January for people above 12, saying it could act against the
whole body of a virus instead of just its "spike-protein" tip,
potentially making it more effective in case of mutations.
Musunuri said this could mean it could be used as a booster
for people already vaccinated with a first dose of other shots.
He said Bharat Biotech would export "tens of millions of
doses" to Ocugen, which is also finalising U.S. contract-
manufacturers for the product.
Shares in Ocugen have nearly tripled this year, taking it
close to a $2 billion market capitalisation, helped by a spike
when Bharat Biotech announced its late-stage trial results.
COVAXIN has been given to more than 2 million prioritised
adults in India since the country's vaccination drive began in
mid-January. Bharat Biotech says it wants to produce about 700
million doses a year domestically.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das;
Editing by Alexander Smith and Howard Goller)