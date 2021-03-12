Ocugen to Host Conference Call on Thursday, March 18 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update

MALVERN, Pa., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its 2020 financial results and provide a business update at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 18, 2021.



Ocugen will issue a pre-market earnings announcement the same day. Investors are invited to participate on the call using the following details:

Dial-In Number: (844) 873-7330 (U.S.) or (602) 563-8473 (international) Conference ID: ID 2375087 Webcast: Available in the “Investors” section of the Ocugen website by clicking here and archived for approximately 45 days following the call

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug — “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotech International Limited’s COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Ocugen Contact:

Ocugen, Inc.

Sanjay Subramanian

Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development

IR@Ocugen.com

Media Contact:

LaVoieHealthScience

Emmie Twombly

etwombly@lavoiehealthscience.com

+1 857-389-6042