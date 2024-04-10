The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 1, 2024, Ocugen disclosed that it had identified certain accounting errors related to certain agreements with one of its business partners regarding a collaboration agreement. The Company also disclosed that its previously-issued financial statements for each fiscal year beginning January 1, 2020 should no longer be relied upon and will be restated.

On this news, Ocugen’s stock price fell $0.16, or 10.4%, to close at $1.38 per share on April 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ocugen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

