    OCUL   US67576A1007

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.

(OCUL)
Ocular Therapeutix™ To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

10/29/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will report third quarter financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021, after the market close. Following distribution of the earnings release via wire services, the Ocular Therapeutix management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Alternatively, please call (844) 464-3934 (U.S.) or (765) 507-2620 (International) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call will be 3683601. An archive of the webcast will be available until February 8, 2021 on the Company’s website.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. In addition to OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease, Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -51,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,85 $
Average target price 21,71 $
Spread / Average Target 217%
Managers and Directors
Antony Mattessich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Notman Chief Financial Officer
Charles M. Warden Chairman
Peter Jarrett Chief Scientific Officer
Michael H. Goldstein Chief Medical Officer & Ophthalmology President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.-66.91%518
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.48%431 043
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.47%340 429
NOVO NORDISK A/S61.65%247 788
PFIZER, INC.16.73%240 919
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.05%226 802