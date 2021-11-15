Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCUL   US67576A1007

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.

(OCUL)
  Report
Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/15/2021 | 08:08am EST
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will participate at the following conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Pre-recorded fireside chat will be made available on-demand beginning on Thursday, November 18th at 8:00 AM GMT / 4:00 AM ET
1x1 Meetings: Friday, November 19, 2021

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, November 22nd at 10:00 AM ET
1x1 Meetings: December 1-2, 2021

Management will be available throughout the day for virtual investor meetings at both conferences. If you plan to attend at least one of the conferences and are interested in meeting with management, please contact your Jefferies of Piper Sandler representative.

The pre-recorded webcasts of the fireside chats at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.
11/10Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on Ocular Therapeutix to $23 From $26, Maintains Bu..
MT
11/09Ocular Therapeutix Says US Appeals Court Invalidates Mati Therapeutics Patent; Shares R..
MT
11/09Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Success in Patent Appeal Brought by Mati Therapeuti..
BU
11/09JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Ocular Therapeutix to $30 From $27, Maintains Ma..
MT
11/08OCULAR THERAPEUTIX : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/08Ocular Therapeutix™ Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Upd..
PU
11/08OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
11/08Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/08Earnings Flash (OCUL) OCULAR THERAPEUTIX Posts Q3 Revenue $12.2M, vs. Street Est of $12..
MT
11/08Ocular Therapeutix™ Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Upd..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -21,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 534 M 534 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,24x
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,97 $
Average target price 21,14 $
Spread / Average Target 203%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antony Mattessich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Notman Chief Financial Officer
Charles M. Warden Chairman
Peter Jarrett Chief Scientific Officer
Michael H. Goldstein Chief Medical Officer & Ophthalmology President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.-66.33%534
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.85%434 405
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.42%348 827
PFIZER, INC.35.10%279 128
NOVO NORDISK A/S71.87%257 609
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY53.78%235 397