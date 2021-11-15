Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will participate at the following conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Pre-recorded fireside chat will be made available on-demand beginning on Thursday, November 18th at 8:00 AM GMT / 4:00 AM ET

1x1 Meetings: Friday, November 19, 2021

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, November 22nd at 10:00 AM ET

1x1 Meetings: December 1-2, 2021

Management will be available throughout the day for virtual investor meetings at both conferences. If you plan to attend at least one of the conferences and are interested in meeting with management, please contact your Jefferies of Piper Sandler representative.

The pre-recorded webcasts of the fireside chats at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

