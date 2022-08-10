Log in
    OCUL   US67576A1007

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.

(OCUL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
4.910 USD   -2.96%
08/09JMP Securities Adjusts Ocular Therapeutix Price Target to $25 From $20, Maintains Market Outperform Rating
MT
08/09Jefferies Raises Price Target for Ocular Therapeutix to $6.50 From $5, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/08OCULAR THERAPEUTIX : trade; Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update - Form 8-K
PU
Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

08/10/2022 | 08:09am EDT
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 17, 2022:

Pre-Recorded Corporate Presentation
Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Time: 7:00 AM ET

Panel Discussion - Unique Delivery Technology Platforms for Better Compliance and Efficacy
Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM ET

The management team will host investor meetings on Wednesday, August 17th at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Ocular Therapeutix management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

A webcast of the pre-recorded corporate presentation and the panel discussion can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com and will remain available for replay for 90 days.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets include: OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases; OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.
08/09JMP Securities Adjusts Ocular Therapeutix Price Target to $25 From $20, Maintains Marke..
MT
08/09Jefferies Raises Price Target for Ocular Therapeutix to $6.50 From $5, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
08/08OCULAR THERAPEUTIX : trade; Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Upd..
PU
08/08OCULAR THERAPEUTIX : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08TRANSCRIPT : Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/08OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/08Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
08/08Earnings Flash (OCUL) OCULAR THERAPEUTIX Reports Q2 Revenue $12.3M
MT
08/08Ocular Therapeutix™ Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Up..
BU
08/08Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
Analyst Recommendations on OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 378 M 378 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.
Technical analysis trends OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,91 $
Average target price 15,92 $
Spread / Average Target 224%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antony Mattessich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Notman Chief Financial Officer
Charles M. Warden Chairman
Peter Jarrett Chief Scientific Officer
Rabia Gurses Ozden Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.-29.56%378
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.52%447 434
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.70%287 922
PFIZER, INC.-16.05%279 310
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.02%275 991
ABBVIE INC.3.58%247 976