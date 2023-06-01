Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oculis Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCS   CH1242303498

OCULIS HOLDING AG

(OCS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:12:38 2023-06-01 pm EDT
10.36 USD   -13.71%
12:50pStonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publishing Of A Thematic Report - Beyond Vegf : Therapies Revolutionizing Diabetic Eye Disease
NE
03:46aOculis Holding Prices $40.3 Million Ordinary Stock Offering
MT
06/01Oculis Announces Pricing of $40.25 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publishing of a Thematic Report - Beyond VEGF: Therapies Revolutionizing Diabetic Eye Disease

06/01/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Stonegate Healthcare Partners (SHP), a healthcare strategy consulting firm, is pleased to announce the release of a thematic report that examines innovative advancements in the treatment of diabetic eye disease, including diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The report, Beyond VEGF: Therapies Revolutionizing Diabetic Eye Disease, highlights the unmet needs and the companies leading innovation in this field. Companies highlighted in the report include Oculis (NASDAQ: OCS) Ocuphire Pharma, OcuTerra, Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) Roche (ROG.SW) and Unity Biotechnology. This thematic report will serve as the foundation for Stonegate Healthcare's ongoing market intelligence in diabetic eye disease, providing valuable insights for investors and companies.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • The future of diabetic eye disease treatment lies in beyond VEGF therapies.
  • Based on interviews and analysis with dozens of companies and KOLs, this report offers an important resource for anyone seeking an understanding of diabetic eye disease treatment.
  • The therapies highlighted in the report include VEGF-agnostic mechanisms of action, systemic control of disease, non-invasive administration, and potentially preventative treatments.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/168375_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Healthcare
The Stonegate Healthcare mission is to accelerate meaningful innovations in healthcare through Strategy, Market Intelligence, Business Development and Investor Outreach. The firm's research approach revolves around conducting comprehensive comparative analyses in specific medical fields in order to identify assets and technologies with the highest disruptive potential. Stonegate Healthcare builds on its foundational thematic research by continuously gathering market intelligence, enabling a current understanding of emerging disruptive technologies.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the full report, please contact alamgir@stonegateinc.com 

Contacts:

Shiv Kapoor
Shiv@stonegateinc.com

Stonegate Healthcare Partners
(214) 987-4121
alamgir@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168375


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -53,0 M -58,0 M -58,0 M
Net Debt 2023 35,1 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 344 M 376 M 376 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart OCULIS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Oculis Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,51 CHF
Average target price 22,26 CHF
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Riad Sherif Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvia Cheung Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Adam Rosenberg Chairman
Joanne Chang Chief Medical Officer
Christina Maria Ackermann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCULIS HOLDING AG18.81%376
MODERNA, INC.-28.90%48 684
LONZA GROUP AG25.67%46 289
SEAGEN INC.52.28%36 695
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.89%36 536
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.54%23 039
