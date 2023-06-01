Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publishing of a Thematic Report - Beyond VEGF: Therapies Revolutionizing Diabetic Eye Disease

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Stonegate Healthcare Partners (SHP), a healthcare strategy consulting firm, is pleased to announce the release of a thematic report that examines innovative advancements in the treatment of diabetic eye disease, including diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The report, Beyond VEGF: Therapies Revolutionizing Diabetic Eye Disease, highlights the unmet needs and the companies leading innovation in this field. Companies highlighted in the report include Oculis (NASDAQ: OCS) Ocuphire Pharma, OcuTerra, Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) Roche (ROG.SW) and Unity Biotechnology. This thematic report will serve as the foundation for Stonegate Healthcare's ongoing market intelligence in diabetic eye disease, providing valuable insights for investors and companies.

Key Takeaways:

The future of diabetic eye disease treatment lies in beyond VEGF therapies.

Based on interviews and analysis with dozens of companies and KOLs, this report offers an important resource for anyone seeking an understanding of diabetic eye disease treatment.

The therapies highlighted in the report include VEGF-agnostic mechanisms of action, systemic control of disease, non-invasive administration, and potentially preventative treatments.

About Stonegate Healthcare

The Stonegate Healthcare mission is to accelerate meaningful innovations in healthcare through Strategy, Market Intelligence, Business Development and Investor Outreach. The firm's research approach revolves around conducting comprehensive comparative analyses in specific medical fields in order to identify assets and technologies with the highest disruptive potential. Stonegate Healthcare builds on its foundational thematic research by continuously gathering market intelligence, enabling a current understanding of emerging disruptive technologies.

