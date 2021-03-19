Log in
OCUMENSION THERAPEUTICS

(1477)
Ocumension Therapeutics : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

03/19/2021 | 11:21am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ocumension Therapeutics ᆄੰၪൖ͛ي

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1477)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

RESIGNATION OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ocumension Therapeutics (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Lefei SUN (࢑ᆀڢ) ("Mr. Sun") has tendered his resignation from the position as a non-executive Director with effect from March 19, 2021 due to his desire to devote more time to other business commitments.

Mr. Sun has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Sun for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

APPOINTMENT OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board further announces that Ms. Yumeng WANG (ˮڠᏸ) ("Ms. Wang") has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from March 19, 2021.

The biographical details of Ms. Wang are as follows:

Ms. Wang, aged 30, is currently a vice president at General Atlantic Service Company, L.P. ("General Atlantic"), primarily responsible for investments in healthcare and life sciences sectors. Prior to joining General Atlantic, Ms. Wang served as an equity research analyst at The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporating mainly focus on the healthcare sector. Ms. Wang received her bachelor's degree in business administration from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in June 2013.

Ms. Wang will enter into a service agreement with the Company, with an initial term of three years from March 19, 2021, which is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, or vacation from office pursuant to any applicable laws from time to time. Ms. Wang will not receive any director's fee for her term of appointment.

Save as disclosed above, Ms. Wang does not hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries, nor does she have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") of the Company. Save as disclosed above, she has not held any directorship in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years. Ms. Wang does not have any interest in any shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to the appointment of Ms. Wang that need to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules or need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to extend its warmest welcome to Ms. Wang for her appointment to the Board.

By order of the Board

Ocumension Therapeutics

Dr. Lian Yong CHEN

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, March 19, 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Lian Yong CHEN, Mr. Ye LIU, Dr. Zhaopeng HU and Dr. Wei LI as executive Directors, Mr. Yanling CAO and Ms. Yumeng Wang as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Ting Yuk Anthony WU, Mr. Lianming HE, and Mr. Yiran HUANG as independent non-executive Directors.

Ocumension Therapeutics published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
