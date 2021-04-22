Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Ocumension Therapeutics
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1477   KYG674111011

OCUMENSION THERAPEUTICS

(1477)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ocumension Therapeutics : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT APPROVAL FOR COMMENCEMENT OF INITIAL PEDIATRIC STUDY PLAN FOR OT-101 IN THE UNITED STATES

04/22/2021 | 12:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ocumension Therapeutics

歐康維視生物

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1477)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL FOR COMMENCEMENT OF INITIAL PEDIATRIC STUDY

PLAN FOR OT-101 IN THE UNITED STATES

This announcement is made by Ocumension Therapeutics (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of the latest business updates of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") has recently granted approval for commencing the Initial Pediatric Study Plan (iPSP) for one of the Group's in-house developed key drug candidates, OT-101 (atropine 0.01%), a low-concentration (0.01%) atropine eye drop developed to retard, or slow down, the progression of myopia in children and adolescents, which represents an indication of FDA's authoritative recognition for the drug's safety.

Such recognition will also assist the Company in its application for phase III clinical trial of OT- 101 in China and Europe.

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: The Company cannot guarantee that it will ultimately commercialize OT-101(atropine 0.01%) successfully. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ocumension Therapeutics

Dr. Lian Yong CHEN

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, April 22, 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Lian Yong CHEN, Mr. Ye LIU, Dr. Zhaopeng HU and Dr. Wei LI as executive directors, Mr. Yanling CAO and Ms. Yumeng WANG as non-executive directors, and Mr. Ting Yuk Anthony WU, Mr. Lianming HE, and Mr. Yiran HUANG as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Ocumension Therapeutics published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 04:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 23,3 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 1 313 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 844 M 1 671 M 1 672 M
EV / Sales 2020 409x
EV / Sales 2021 111x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart OCUMENSION THERAPEUTICS
Duration : Period :
Ocumension Therapeutics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCUMENSION THERAPEUTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,54 CNY
Last Close Price 17,51 CNY
Spread / Highest target 72,1%
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ye Liu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jian Ping Yang Finance Director
Lian Yong Chen Chairman
Chang Dong Liu Chief Scientific Officer
Dong Hong Chen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCUMENSION THERAPEUTICS-22.41%1 671
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%438 293
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.31%290 135
PFIZER, INC.6.03%217 716
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.14%198 884
NOVARTIS AG-2.89%198 172
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ