Ocumension Therapeutics : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT APPROVAL FOR COMMENCEMENT OF INITIAL PEDIATRIC STUDY PLAN FOR OT-101 IN THE UNITED STATES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ocumension Therapeutics

歐康維視生物

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1477)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL FOR COMMENCEMENT OF INITIAL PEDIATRIC STUDY

PLAN FOR OT-101 IN THE UNITED STATES

This announcement is made by Ocumension Therapeutics (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of the latest business updates of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") has recently granted approval for commencing the Initial Pediatric Study Plan (iPSP) for one of the Group's in-house developed key drug candidates, OT-101 (atropine 0.01%), a low-concentration (0.01%) atropine eye drop developed to retard, or slow down, the progression of myopia in children and adolescents, which represents an indication of FDA's authoritative recognition for the drug's safety.

Such recognition will also assist the Company in its application for phase III clinical trial of OT- 101 in China and Europe.

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: The Company cannot guarantee that it will ultimately commercialize OT-101(atropine 0.01%) successfully. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ocumension Therapeutics

Dr. Lian Yong CHEN

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, April 22, 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Lian Yong CHEN, Mr. Ye LIU, Dr. Zhaopeng HU and Dr. Wei LI as executive directors, Mr. Yanling CAO and Ms. Yumeng WANG as non-executive directors, and Mr. Ting Yuk Anthony WU, Mr. Lianming HE, and Mr. Yiran HUANG as independent non-executive directors.