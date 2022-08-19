Log in
    OTC   CA67577H1047

OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(OTC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:20 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.3200 CAD   +4.92%
05:26pOCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY : Annual Report
PU
08/17Ocumetics announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing
AQ
05/24Ocumetics Technology Corp. Provides an Update on Preclinical Bench Test Results of its Lens Technologies
CI
Ocumetics Technology : Annual Report

08/19/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Financial Statements

For the year ended December 31, 2019 and the period from February 5, 2018 (date of incorporation) to December 31, 2018

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd.:

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, and the statements of net loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2019 and for the period from February 5, 2018 (date of incorporation) to December 31, 2018 and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2019 and for the period from February 5, 2018 to December 31, 2018 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audits of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audits and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audits.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Brad Frampton.

Calgary, Alberta

March 26, 2020

Chartered Professional Accountants

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31,

Assets

2019

2018

Current

Cash (Note 5)

$

260,896

$

300,426

Prepaid expenses

950

950

Total assets

$

261,846

$

301,376

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accruals

$

9,629

$

13,427

Shareholders' Equity

318,557

Share capital (Note 6)

318,557

Contributed surplus

45,350

45,350

Deficit

(111,690)

(75,958)

Total shareholders' equity

252,217

287,949

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

261,846

$

301,376

Approved on behalf of the Board

"Keith Erickson"

"Roger Jewett"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the year ended December 31, 2019 and the period from February 5, 2018 (date of incorporation) to December 31, 2018

2019

2018

Expenses:

Share-based compensation (Note 6)

$

-

$

30,605

Filing and exchange fees

3,845

24,379

Professional fees

15,959

11,040

Transfer agent fees

6,272

4,132

General and administrative

1,100

4,052

Consulting fees

8,556

1,750

35,732

75,958

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(35,732)

$

(75,958)

Net loss per share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.07)

Weighted average number of shares (Note 6)

Basic and diluted

3,000,000

1,136,364

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ocumetics Technology Corp. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 21:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
